Salvini against Zaki the ingrate, Fazio calls him back: it's time to stop treating divisive characters with kid gloves.

Matteo Salvini had written it in a post on social media: “But is this Zaki there or is he doing it? Unacceptable words, pronounced among other things last night after the horrible Islamic attack in Brussels. In the face of the blood and barbarity of terrorism there is no understanding, no reasons, no disquisitions, no distinctions but only full condemnation, no ifs or buts” and it was a response to yet another gaffe by “Zaki the ungrateful”, as everyone now calls him, who had said he wanted to understand the “reasons of terrorism”. All of this, let us remember, was born from the statements of the Egyptian who, speaking of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had said that: “When a serial killer tries to convince the international community that he respects international conventions, to legalize the killing of civilians.”



And now the League presents a parliamentary question signed by the deputy Luca Toccalini to the President of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Interior asking what “he intends to adopt in order to guarantee national security and prevent and combat the risk of the activation of terrorist cells“, also in light of Zaki’s statements.

In particular, the question delves into the danger represented by the Coptic Christian: “Instead of expressing indignation and condemnation towards Hamas for the very serious criminal acts perpetrated against the Israeli people or for the kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli civilians, including children, to be used as ‘merchandise of exchange’ or ‘human shields’, Patrick Zaki, however, defined Prime Minister Netanyahu as a ‘serial killer’. Serious statements like the one reported, although followed by clarifications and corrections, in the questioner’s opinion may represent a hymn to violence and foment possible sleeper terrorist cells in Italy”.

It should be remembered that Zaki the ingrate, after the controversy, had made a statement He quickly reversed himself and ran to Corriere della Sera to give a reparative interview: “I have nothing to do with Hamas. I am Christian and I am left-wing, I am not an Islamic fundamentalist. In Egypt, people like me are killed by Islamic fundamentalists. I am for Palestine, not for Hamas. And I hope that all the hostages are freed.” But the patch, as they say, turned out to be worse than the hole and had sparked further controversy.

Maybe therefore it’s time to stop treating characters like this with kid gloves who are divisive and now also dangerous for Italy. We remember that Zaki owes his epithet “the ungrateful” to the fact that he was saved from Egyptian prisons and his eager guests thanks to the Italian government and in particular to Giorgia Meloni who personally engaged with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to get him a pardon and he, in response, spoke badly of the government and the prime minister and also refused, as a final disgrace, the state flight that would have taken him back to Italy. Now it would be time to send it back to the sender, to that Egypt that wanted to sodomize him, so maybe he would respect our country, Italy, and its inhabitants a little more. We therefore expect that all the mayors will also withdraw his Italian citizenship, after having had an unworthy competition to see who had it first. Furthermore, Zaki the ingrate, he doesn’t speak Italian well either and it’s not clear how he was able to graduate. Meanwhile the “red help” came to help him and Friar Fazio invited him to present his book, after he had initially downloaded it.

