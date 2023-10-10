«The Israeli Defense Minister announces the cut of food, water, electricity and fuel supplies to Gaza (Israel controls everything inside and outside the enclave). Yoav Gallant defines the inhabitants of Gaza as “human animals”. Patrick Zaki writes it on X and, from his profile, he has been commenting for two days the war between Hamas and Israel. In a previous post, dating back to October 7, Zaki, commenting on Netanyahu’s words urging civilians to leave Gaza, defined the Israeli prime minister as a “serial killer”. «When a serial killer tries to convince the international community that it respects international conventions, to legalize the killing of civilians» wrote Zaki on X. From his profile, Zaki.

Then on the point of who is against or for, Zaki explains that «in the Israel-Palestine conflict no one can be considered pro-Hamas if they support Palestine. I’m not with Hamas but it would seem that taking the position of defending Palestinian civilians will put you in a problematic situation, especially since all the international media is pro-Israel and does not talk about the grave human crisis on the other side. My priority will always be the lives of civilians, I will always condemn any violence against civilians throughout the world, but in doing so I will always be on the side of the weak and against fascism and occupation.”

He always uses The racist and colonization policies of Netanyahu’s government form the root of the seemingly perpetual state of war we now find ourselves in, resulting in the tragic loss of thousands of civilian lives, including innocent women and children. My commitment has always and invariably been guided by the protection of humanity and human rights. I will never be able to endorse or justify acts of violence or murder. On the contrary, I firmly support the right of the Palestinian population to resist and defend itself, detaching this defense from the conservative and obscurantist religious policies of Hamas.”

And again: «Judging current events in Palestine without taking into account the long history of the Palestinian question and its roots, without placing them in a historical context – he concludes – is equivalent to a distorted and partial vision of reality. This perspective is unfair and needs critical reconsideration. My support is for the Palestinian people in difficulty, for truth and justice wherever they are needed, and my position will remain on the side of the oppressed and all civilians who have lost their lives. The European Union must use its human rights principles by condemning violence on both sides, this war must be stopped and human lives must be saved. I express my thoughts and prayers for the Italians involved in this conflict, with the hope that they can remain safe and soon hug their loved ones again.”