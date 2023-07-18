“It’s terrible news, a scandalous, absurd conviction for a crime that Patrick didn’t commit.” So in a video the spokesman for Amnesty Italy, Riccardo Noury, in the light of the three-year sentence for Patrick Zaki. “We had always asked for attention to be paid to Patrick, because after prison many had thought that everything was resolved, however we had always paid attention to the accused Patrick because in Egypt accused is synonymous with convicted”.

“It doesn’t end here – promised Noury ​​– now all the possibilities to get him out of this situation must be explored”. “The Italian government, please, intervene”, is the appeal of the spokesman of Amnesty Italy.