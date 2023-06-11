The National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, as part of the “Sustainability Dialogue” initiative, which it launched as part of the government’s efforts to embody the leadership’s directions in the Year of Sustainability, organized an interactive dialogue session, in which His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University spoke. It was moderated by His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals.

The first session of the Sustainability Dialogue dealt with the UAE’s march in achieving sustainability since the late founding father, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, assumed the reins of power in Abu Dhabi, and his leadership philosophy and idea based on sustainability and setting it as a standard in all fields such as oil extraction, preservation On trees and interest in agriculture, and what followed over the course of more than 50 years of the founding of the state, of tireless work to enhance the development process and link it to the goals of sustainable development.

The session was attended by members of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, and selected members of the Young Leaders Program for Sustainable Development Goals.

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh stressed that the UAE has charted a leading role for itself in the Middle East and North Africa region during the past fifty years, through a combination of rapid economic development, strategic diplomacy and modernization efforts, and has successfully accomplished a distinguished infrastructure, and achieved economic diversification and rapid sustainable growth with technological advancement. And innovation, as it succeeded in achieving political stability, strategic diplomacy, soft power and security, all of which are pillars of sustainable development.

He added: “Over the past decades, a country has given absolute priority to deepening financial, investment and trade ties along the Silk Road, especially with the two largest emerging markets in the world, China and India, where this vast network of economic relations that includes the signing of trade agreements can accelerate its role as a hub.” Global for emerging markets for finance, trade, energy, and for technology startups.

He said that this emerging Gulf country, with a population of ten million, provides access to global markets for more than two billion people at the crossroads of the Asian, African and European continents.

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh stressed that the UAE is a role model for sustainable regional development, as it has established a unique identity in the Middle East and North Africa region, through a combination of economic diversification, strategic diplomacy, political stability and soft power initiatives.

He talked about a number of differentiating factors in the UAE’s march to achieve sustainable development, most notably education and human capital, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, regional cooperation and political stability, and referred to the global interest in sustainable development goals, to address environmental, social and economic challenges, which ensures meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations. To meet their own needs to meet the challenges that surround our planet, and its goals include social progress, environmental protection and economic prosperity.

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh said that there is cooperation and a common vision for the UAE at the national and global levels. By integrating the principles of sustainable development into policy, practice and daily life, we can pave the way for a resilient and equitable future for all.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

His Excellency also spoke about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a set of 17 interrelated goals aimed at facing global challenges and creating a sustainable future for all. These include eradicating poverty, promoting social justice, ensuring environmental integrity, preserving biodiversity, promoting economic prosperity and sustainable consumption, promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, strengthening governance and institutional capacities, and others.

He stressed that the UAE has taken several initiatives to implement the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, including the national voluntary review, the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, climate action and water conservation, sustainable cities and infrastructure, gender equality and women’s empowerment, quality education, international cooperation, and caring. Medical, the transition to renewable energy, partnerships, and integration into national development plans.

United Arab Emirates University

His Excellency stated that since the founding of the UAEU in 1976, sustainability has been an integral part of its programs, and it has been able through its educational curricula to support knowledge and science, specifically through the College of Science, the College of Engineering and the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, as these colleges offer many courses related to the environment and sustainability. Including the Master of Environmental Sciences and Sustainability program in 1994.

He added: “UAE University organized a workshop on the sixth goal of sustainable development goals: ensuring clean water and sanitation for all, on the sidelines of the World Congress for Sustainable Development, which was hosted by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah from May 29 to June 01, 2023.

He continued, “UAE University has been ranked in ten of the Sustainable Development Goals according to the impact rating of the Times Higher Education for the year 2023, and among the top fifty universities in the world in the fourth goal of quality education, as the impact ratings included 1,591 universities from more than 100 countries.”

Regarding the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, he said that it includes many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its three basic functions: academic programs, research, analysis and executive training. Through this multifaceted approach, the integration and implementation of the seven sustainable development goals is ensured through training courses and courses. training and the various events it offers.

The sustainable development vision in Sheikh Zayed’s approach

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh referred to the six axes of Sheikh Zayed’s perspective on sustainable development, which are: gigantic ambition, concern for the environment, transformative development, development methodology, the human dimension in helping others, and investment in education, because the person in the perspective of the founding leader is the real wealth of the nation.

His Excellency spoke about the gigantic aspirations by saying: “The UAE has been working since the beginning, not only today, to abide by the standards of sustainability and preserving the environment, following the approach of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, and some of the features of the sustainable development vision of Sheikh Zayed as he witnessed it.” The giant vision: This description embodies the most eloquent expression of the development vision of Sheikh Zayed, the founding leader, that vision that refused to accept the reality that the country was going through, and was not satisfied with looking forward to an unclear future, but rather worked to create a new history that secures for his people the means of a decent life, and preserves the sovereignty and security of his country. However, these challenges did not limit the horizon of his giant development vision, nor the subsequent challenges such as the 1969 period of severe liquidity shortage due to the collapse of oil prices, or the need in 1973 to borrow from Western banks. To help Egypt and Syria.

He said that the British withdrawal did not hinder his ambitions to secure defensive forces that guarantee the sovereignty of the state and the sanctity of its lands and help consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in the region. He also established police forces capable of maintaining internal security and working in the service of the people, stressing that these were pivotal years, and the first glimpse of the size and aspirations of his development vision.

A vision for a prosperous future and sustainable development

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh affirmed that Sheikh Zayed adopted a firm conviction that the path towards the future must be based on building the union to strengthen the bonds of kinship and cooperation between the people of the Emirates, to spread prosperity to its residents, to secure the country’s sovereignty and independence after the British withdrawal, and to build a wide network of regional and international relations.

He said that the deep belief that he is a delegate to harness himself and the wealth of his country to improve the means of living for his people and to provide them with all the requirements of modern life in terms of services and facilities that guarantee a decent life for every citizen and extend a helping hand to every needy person in and around the region.

He stressed the necessity of adhering to a balanced development strategy that preserves the harmony of progress and catching up with the modern era while adhering to history, heritage and national identity, all of which are principles that align with many of the United Nations goals for sustainable development.

And he talked about the country of young leaders that is engaged in a sustainable development process that does not recognize the impossible, centered on preparing for the UAE centenary and achieving first place in 2071, and he said if we look at the seventeen goals of sustainable development of the United Nations, we find that they are all at the heart of the development vision of Sheikh Zayed and the current leadership.

His Excellency added: “The main rule that determined the development vision of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, in all of these axes is that every official must ensure proper planning, hard work, show flexibility to adapt to changes, and above all, be careful not to Fear of being wrong.

In the second part of the dialogue, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh discussed the characteristics of the leadership philosophy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the state, from the perspective of His Excellency’s personal experience in working with him, may God have mercy on him, and the unique leadership characteristics that Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, enjoyed.

Abdullah Lootah: The Sustainability Dialogue is a platform to raise awareness and support the country’s directions in the Year of Sustainability

Abdullah Lootah stressed that the “Sustainability Dialogue” is an initiative that supports the national campaign to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and projects in the country, launched by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is a platform to enhance awareness of the importance of joint action to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and to support the country’s directions in the Year of Sustainability, through the opportunity it provides for open dialogue and the involvement of entities and individuals in achieving the visions of wise leadership to ensure a more sustainable future.

Abdullah Lootah said that the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, since its formation in 2017, has sought to actively participate in strengthening the country’s leadership and global leadership in achieving sustainable development goals, and is working to strengthen national partnerships aimed at achieving a tangible positive impact on the life of society, by coordinating efforts. National in the field of sustainability, supporting major projects led by the UAE in this context, and contributing to the success of major events hosted by the country, such as the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”.

The Year of Sustainability.. Today for Tomorrow

It is worth noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, declared 2023 the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE, and the “Year of Sustainability”, which was launched under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow”, aims to shed light on the rich heritage of the UAE In the field of sustainable practices, raising awareness about environmental sustainability issues, encouraging community participation in achieving sustainable development and supporting national strategies, in addition to introducing the state’s efforts in promoting international action to address sustainability challenges, and its role in searching for innovative solutions, especially in the fields of energy, climate change and others.

The National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals was formed in the UAE in January 2017, and the committee is chaired by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. Federal government entity. The committee aligns the sustainable development goals with national priorities, supports the implementation of the sustainable development goals, and cooperates with local and international partners to expand the circle of active participants in the implementation of the United Nations Agenda for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The national campaign to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and projects in the country aims to spread awareness about environmental sustainability, encourage community participation and support national strategies, in order to achieve a positive impact on the behavior and responsibilities of individuals, in order to reach an environmentally aware society. The campaign covers several axes, most notably the legacy of the founding father, which highlights Following the approach and legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of sustainability, the theme of “Climate Action Champions”, and the theme of “The Path Towards Climate Neutrality”.