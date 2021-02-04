His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Supreme President of the Emirates University affirmed that the UAE – the State of Peace – places the value of tolerance as an authentic approach and a legacy that must be preserved and represented in a way that reflects positive Emirati citizenship.

He said – in a speech on the sidelines of his attendance at a musical performance by the UAE University Orchestra on the occasion of the “International Day of Human Fraternity” -: “We are all working on all levels and from various centers to consolidate a culture of peace and coexistence, and dialogue based on coexistence and brotherhood, continuing the approach of the forgiven.” His Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan / May God rest his soul / ».

His Excellency added: “In the Festival of Human Fraternity, we affirm the credibility and importance of preserving these bridges, both humanly and culturally, and confronting extremism in all its forms, in order to achieve the correct teachings of religions that reject violence, extremism and hatred of the other, and establish the concept of freedom, justice and dialogue, and guarantee the rights of women, the weak and the child, and giving to the other. , And respect for difference ».

The UAE University orchestra team gave a musical performance of contemporary and classic instruments in celebration of the “International Day of Human Fraternity” and an expression of the importance of informing the world about the values ​​of tolerance and the exceptional Emirati coexistence model, with the aim of promoting cultural rapprochement and expression of peace and common human values, in the presence of His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh and a number of university leaders.

It is worth noting that the UAE University Orchestra was established in 2019 and participated in the official celebrations of the university, and it includes 44 participants playing more than 7 musical instruments, ranging from stringed, percussion and wind instruments.