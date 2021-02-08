His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, confirmed that the UAE has made qualitative leaps in the fields of space, science and technology that the whole world is witnessing.

He said: The imminent arrival of the Emirati Al-Amal probe to Mars confirms the position and leadership of the UAE in space science and exploration .. and described it as a historic achievement that embodies the aspirations of the leadership and people of the Emirates so that the UAE is the first Arab and Islamic country to achieve this qualitative edge. His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh praised the efforts of the “Hope Probe” to achieve this achievement by launching the “Hope Probe” to Mars, which is close to reaching it, stressing at the same time that the efforts made by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center embody the strong determination of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to gain access to exploring the Red Planet, as it is one of the most important pillars of scientific progress in the future, and to promote the name of the nation and the Emirati and Arab people in specialized international forums. He pointed out that this dream was entwined by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and it became a tangible reality thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the great support for the space sector and the exploration of Mars, as it is an essential axis for building the future of the UAE. His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh said: “Here I recall the famous saying of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, which he said in 1974,“ Space flights are proud of every human being on the face of the earth because they embody faith in God and his power … and we feel as Arabs that we have a role. Great in this project and in this research, and we are proud of the tremendous progress in space science thanks to the rules established by Arab scientists hundreds of years ago. We hope that peace will prevail and humans realize the dangers that threaten them because of the delay. His Excellency the Supreme President of the University confirmed that the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University has prepared six platforms for the fields of scientific research in space, including the use of space resources, space communication and accurate positioning, real-time systems on board the vehicle, earth and planetary sciences, and awareness of the status of Space, Earth Station, Propulsion and Combustion. The building of a satellite manufacturing, installation and testing complex has also been prepared, and the ground station for directing and receiving data from satellites will be ready during the last quarter of this year.

His Excellency stated: “We are now on the threshold of a new phase paralleled by ambition with a long-term view that wants to build the impossible and does not recognize the word impossible, because we are a country that is racing even in space exploration, and we can say today that the UAE is a small country of its size but great with its ambitions, as we see today that The UAE entered the field of space exploration, as it became a global partner in creating knowledge and serving humanity.

“Every Emirati has the right to be proud of this great achievement of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.