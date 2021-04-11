Al Ain (Al Ittihad) The United Arab Emirates University announced its pride in choosing one of its graduate students, Noura Al Matroushi, who obtained a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United Arab Emirates University in 2015, as the first Emirati astronaut. On this occasion, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the cultural advisor to His Highness the President of the State, presented – The Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, for his precious confidence in the capabilities and capabilities of the nation’s sons and daughters to open and explore new horizons in the fields of science, technology and innovation, in fulfillment of ambitions. The UAE is in the space sector. His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said: “We are delighted to have a female graduate of the United Arab Emirates University chosen to be the first Emirati astronaut. This highlights the keenness of the United Arab Emirates University to support and expand the scientific research capabilities of its students and students, and put them on the right path in their educational journey by providing a pioneering educational environment that keeps pace with the highest international standards in this field. His Excellency added: “Today we are proud of the sons and daughters of the Emirates for the achievements they have made that fulfill the aspirations of our dear country in anticipating the future and contributing to setting up its plans and making it, and highlighting the leadership of national cadres who possess knowledge and experience, and inspire future generations of young people to raise the ceiling of ambition, challenge and excellence in all fields.” . His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh concluded his statement by saying: “We affirm in the United Arab Emirates University – Future University – our serious and continuous endeavor to provide the most advanced, integrated scientific research curricula that enables our students to present a new and distinguished achievement in their scientific and practical path, in line with the aspirations of the state and its strategic vision in building a state. Strong armed with science and knowledge, and contributing to the preparation of promising scientific future generations capable of supporting the UAE’s march towards sustainable development.