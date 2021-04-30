His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Counselor to His Highness the President of the State – Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, said, “The Zayed Humanitarian Work Day will remain a milestone in the history of the UAE and an occasion to celebrate the country’s achievements in terms of humanitarian work.

He added that the leader of the nation, the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, remains in our hearts, minds and all our deeds. The revival of his memory and remembrance is renewed with every good and humanitarian gesture by which the UAE extends a helping hand to all mankind without separation, and history records the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God bless him) that he succeeded in transforming the humanitarian work in the UAE into a way of life and civilized behavior that it transmits. Generations, by institutionalizing humanitarian work and making it comprehensive, so that it is not only limited to providing material aid, but also extends to moving to areas of humanitarian crises and directly interacting with their problems.

His Excellency indicated that the founding father elevated the value and attendance of charitable work to turn it into one of the most important dimensions of the state’s foreign policy, which directs aid and assistance to all people wherever they are, without regard to their religion or ethnicity, as the UAE became during his reign among the most important countries contributing to humanitarian and relief work World level.