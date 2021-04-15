The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to reconstitute the Council of the United Arab Emirates University, headed by the Cultural Counselor of His Highness the President of the State and the Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, for a period of three years.

The decision comes within the framework of the UAE University’s efforts to enhance its pioneering role as the mother national university, with a future vision in line with the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the educational system required to keep pace with it.

The new council includes among its members the Minister of State for Food Security, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Tariq Abdul Qadir bin Hindi, and the Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem. Al-Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Karam, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Budget Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Saeed Rashid Al-Yateem, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Advanced Technology Group, Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Bannai, and CEO of ADNOC For sour gas », Taiba Abdul Rahim Al-Hashemi.

Abu Dhabi Emirates today





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

