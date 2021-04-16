Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the cultural advisor to His Highness the President of the State – and the Supreme President of the Emirates University, praised the efforts of the wise leadership in addressing the Corona pandemic.

In a speech addressed yesterday to members of the educational and academic bodies, and to male and female students on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, he said: “Our wise leadership, which set the most effective examples, has become an example for all countries of the world in the way they deal with and respond to the pandemic since the first days, as the UAE has become at the forefront of countries that are walking in The way to recover from the effects of the epidemic ».

He said in his speech, “With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes for good health and wellness to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State« may God protect him », and to his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», and to his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, «may God protect him», and to their brothers the sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the Emirates, asking May God Almighty restore the holy month to us and all Arab and Islamic peoples enjoy security, peace and prosperity. ”

His Excellency added: “We all regret that this holy month has come for us for the second year in a row, and we are suffering with all the peoples of the world from the crisis of the new Corona, which has upended all common life scales and placed restrictions in front of all humanity.” The holy month of preventive and precautionary measures issued by the General Authority for Emergencies and Crises constitutes our duty, and that our community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, and the implementation of all instructions is a legitimate and national duty that guarantees protection and safety for us, our families and all members of society.

His Excellency indicated that as part of our societal responsibility, we must also support the great national efforts by encouraging everyone to take the vaccine, and making them aware of its benefits for us as individuals, family and community members, while setting ourselves as models to be followed by caution and caution and avoiding gatherings and meetings between families and friends during the month of Ramadan. And stopping visits and social events with the implementation of all instructions issued by the competent authorities, and full commitment to preventive measures.