Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State – Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, confirmed that the country has made historic achievements in the field of human fraternity, respect for religions, peaceful coexistence and tolerance, and the rejection of violence and extremism.

This came in a speech addressed to the Human Fraternity Festival, which was launched yesterday with the participation and patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and will continue until February 8th, and is organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Remote Coexistence, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, and more From 100 governmental, local and international bodies, local and international leaders, and a prominent international, a number of thinkers and researchers in the matter of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, and a number of international religious leaders.

He said: The UAE has presented a distinguished model in the field of human brotherhood, and we must all celebrate it, adding that the UAE considers the value of tolerance as an authentic approach and a legacy that must be preserved and represented in a way that reflects positive Emirati citizenship, and we are all working at all levels, and from various centers to consolidate A culture of peace and coexistence, and dialogue based on coexistence and brotherhood, continuing the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, the approach that has an impact on the advancement of societies. There can be no more comprehensive education without communicating with a teacher who is “the other”. The difference is in his religion, race and color. Health cannot develop without sharing and exchanging experiences with the “other”. Thus are civilized societies that reward and respect the “other” for its constructive contribution to it.

He added, “At the Human Fraternity Festival, we stress the credibility and importance of preserving these human and cultural bridges, and confronting extremism in all its forms. And rejecting ideological, sectarian and intellectual exaggeration, and directing young people to carry the idea of ​​tolerance and coexistence, in accordance with the document of human brotherhood ».

Addressing the participants, His Excellency said: “Let us work together to achieve the correct teachings of religions that reject violence, extremism and hatred of the other, establish the concept of freedom, justice and dialogue, and guarantee the rights of women, the weak and children, giving to the other, respect for difference, and let us celebrate together our Emirati achievement on this historic day, on which it was presented. The UAE is a model of human fraternity to the world ».