The cultural advisor to His Highness, the President of the State, and Supreme President of the Emirates University Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, witnessed the day before yesterday the virtual Ramadan council organized by the United Arab Emirates University under the title «Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Faris Excellence and Charity».

In a speech he gave at the beginning of the lecture, he said: “The support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, may God have mercy on him, contributed to enabling the UAE University to assume the prestigious position it deserves.”

He added: “We meet today and our hearts beat in the name of dear to all of us, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (may God have mercy on him), the Knight of Excellence and Charity who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on the journey of establishing the state. He learned a lot from them and contributed with them in building this country, to line a march full of loyal patriotic work for his people and all humanity.

He added: “Sheikh Hamdan left with his passing good imprints that cannot be erased, he was known for his great love of good heart, a rare humanity that encompasses the whole world, and a great ability to work, give and give to the good of all, in order to make them happy, and countless feats. His march of giving cannot be reduced to lines or articles. His main interest was to expedite the presentation of humanitarian work, passionate about culture, literature and scientific developments, and he was keen on sustainable human development in a stable global environment based on dialogue and partnership.

He continued: “In 1998 he ordered – may God have mercy on him – to launch an initiative for excellence in the educational field, namely the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance. The philosophy of the late Sheikh Hamdan was that the distinction that comes from the field is the truest form of excellence, and it should be encouraged, and to highlight the distinguished. From his family to be an example to others. This idea has evolved into a global banner today, led by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.

He added: “We had the honor at the United Arab Emirates University to receive the attention of the homeland and its unlimited support through the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, which contributed to enabling the UAE University to occupy the prestigious position it deserves. Innovation, which contributes to the development of the educational system in the country, considering that innovation has become a basic requirement in improving the educational process and improving the quality of education outputs, and considering that the Emirati school focuses on promoting innovation concepts, in line with the state’s vision, the requirements of the national agenda and leadership directives to establish innovation among generations as an important cultural component. , And a station from which to proceed towards leadership and innovation for the future.

And he continued his speech: “We are proud that the university has become the official responsible for managing and judging the Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research at the level of the Arab world, and publishing the winning researches, which aim to encourage distinguished researchers in the educational field and introduce them to their distinguished work, and to spread and popularize successful educational practices at the level of The Arab world, and the provision of an educational environment and an educational environment conducive to spreading successful experiences among the countries of the Arab world, providing a stimulating environment for professional growth for workers in the educational field, and enhancing cooperation between workers in the educational field.





