Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Counselor to His Highness the President of the State – Supreme President of the Emirates University, affirmed the university’s keenness to make students happy by providing them with excellent services in one location that meet their needs and satisfy their satisfaction, in line with the government’s rational orientations in implementing the standards of the Global Star Rating System Services.

His Excellency said during his visit to the Student Happiness Center at the United Arab Emirates University: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirms that happiness and positivity is a way of life, commitment and a true spirit that unites the UAE society, and this is what the University seeks The Emirates to ensure the provision of a distinguished, easy, fast and efficient experience to achieve student happiness of all levels and capabilities in an appropriate educational environment that contributes to achieving academic achievement, developing skills, building character, and strengthening the university’s position in achieving the happiness index.

His Excellency met during his visit to the Student Happiness Center at the United Arab Emirates University yesterday afternoon, a group of specialized employees of the center, who are trained to the highest standards of excellence and the culture of service delivery to achieve student happiness.