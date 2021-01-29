Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the owner of a rich and generous career that lasted for decades during which he served the country in various locations and tasks with sincerity, honesty, love and loyalty. His Excellency is considered one of the loyal men of the nation who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him” International, and cultural advisor in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and worked before that as assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh obtained his primary education in Jerusalem, and secondary and higher education in England. He graduated from Cambridge University with a master’s degree in economics. He settled in Abu Dhabi in 1967 and began his career as a journalist. He wrote research papers for several Arab and European news agencies on the related historical events. With Sheikh Zayed assuming the reins of power, establishing the United Arab Emirates under his leadership, he witnessed Sheikh Zayed’s historic achievements in laying the foundations for stability and prosperity for his country, at a time when the entire region witnessed a perilous period.

Official translator

Nusseibeh joined the Abu Dhabi government in 1968, and worked as a personal translator and press advisor to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, since the late 1960s, and held the same duties with His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. He accompanied the founding leader during his official visits abroad, where he worked as a preparer for media coverage and executive summaries of the visit’s activities. In addition, His Excellency worked as an official translator for senior government officials, including the Prime Minister, his deputy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a presidential escort during official talks with foreign governments.

Translated and published

While he was performing his main role as a translator, His Excellency worked for a while at the Civil Service Department of the Government of Abu Dhabi, which was recently established, translated the first civil laws in the country, and worked in the field of organizing its administration, and after that, he joined the Department of Information and Tourism of the Government of Abu Dhabi, and worked as Director of Research and Publishing, then Director For information; As the department turned into the Ministry of Information and Tourism.

During his work, His Excellency helped translate and publish early historical research on the history of Abu Dhabi and its tribes. He also edited the first English newspaper published by the Abu Dhabi government, “Abu Dhabi Times,” and participated in the establishment of “Al Ittihad” as the first Arab newspaper in the country. He also worked during his period in The Ministry of Information was a broadcaster and producer of programs in English, and he participated in planning and developing the information and media strategy for the government. His Excellency participated in preparing, editing and translating all books and publications of the Media Department, and he attended a number of international conferences and meetings on behalf of the government.

Media and culture

Nusseibeh was directly attached to the office of His Highness the President of the State, in 1975, where he worked as Director of Information, and later, he was appointed to the position of Press Adviser, and also participated in planning the Bureau’s strategy, and prepared brief executive reports for the Head of State and government leaders, editing and preparing data In January 2006, His Excellency was appointed Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Culture and Heritage, and participated in preparing strategic plans, supervising the activities of the Authority, and directly participating in implementing a number of cultural programs, and His Excellency was appointed as a member of the Supreme Executive Committee Permanent Sheikh Zayed Book Award, and then he was appointed as a member of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority Board of Directors.

In addition to his many duties, His Excellency was a member of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Documentation and Research in Abu Dhabi, and participated in discussions of the general strategy of the Center and the development of its various programs. He was also appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Paris-Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University, which he helped establish in 2006, and directly participates in Its management, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates National School.

Arts

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh participated in a number of community activities and was the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Classical Music Committee, which he helped establish as a voluntary institution in 1995; With the aim of promoting interest in classical music, and presenting it to world-class concerts in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

6 languages

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh is fluent in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and a little bit of Russian.

He contributed to the founding of the Al Ain Classical Music Festival in 2000, which became an annual event, held in March of each year in order to provide the opportunity for classical music lovers to attend the performances presented by world-famous orchestras in the vicinity of the picturesque city of Al Ain Oasis, and he supervised the organization of programmed tours For these teams to learn about the region’s rich cultural heritage. His Excellency is also the founding president of the Abu Dhabi branch of the World Association of Friends of Richard Wagner.

Honorary Doctorate and Awards

His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in humanities from Al-Quds University in 2014. In recognition of his career and activity, he also received a number of prestigious Arab and international awards, including the “Abu Dhabi Prize” in 2007, the Order of Fine Arts and Arts with the rank of Commander from France in 2008, and the Medal of Honor Golden Services for the Austrian Republic 2007.