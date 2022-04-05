The trial a Patrick Zakilo Egyptian student enrolled at the University of Bologna. He announces it Riccardo Nouryspokesperson for Amnesty Italy. For Zaki – accused of spreading false news – today there was yet another hearing at the Mansura court.

Zaki: Noury ​​(Amnesty), the foreign ministry works for your freedom

“It could be called the chronicle of an announced postponement because before the hearing took place everyone knew that there would be a postponement. This situation is not good Patrick is stuck in the mesh of a judicial system that previously held him in prison for 22 months waiting for the trial and now he is holding him in a trial that we do not know when it will end “. He said it Riccardo Nouryspokesperson for Amnesty Italy after the update of the trial to 21 June for the sEgyptian student of the Alma Mater. Patrick “needs, as innocent person as he is – these are Noury’s words – to return to his freedom full of research, study and movement. It is not possible to go on like this for much longer. It would reassure us to know that this moment in which the world’s attention is dutifully concentrated on something else, in some office of the Farnesina keep thinking about Patrick Zaki and looking for solutions to get him back to freedom as soon as possible “

Zaki: “I will fight to return to Bologna, I want freedom”

After the postponement of his trial until 21 June, Patrick Zaki he is resolute: “Now I will fight to be able to travel – he said in an interview with Sky Tg24 – I will not wait anymore. Bologna, I want to take exams. I want to feel completely free, I don’t want partial freedom: I want to be able to come to Italy, continue my studies, my job, a normal life “. This morning’s hearing of the trial, in Mansoura,” lasted again very few minutes – said the Egyptian student accused by the Egyptian justice of spreading false news – We asked for new testimonies but, in fact, the Court did not give the ok. According to Egyptian law in some cases one has to resort to Constitutional Court, but not mine: in fact it was requested that my sentence be frozen so that this law can also be applied to my case. It could also be a chance, I can ask to travel and maybe it will reduce all this prolonging “. But, added the student released last December after 22 months in prison,” it seems to me that it is the usual practice: every time we ask for something , everything is prolonged. Everything we ask is prolonged. “Zaki tells himself “a big fan of Italy” and he can’t wait to “go back to Piazza Maggiore with my colleagues to talk about our studies, eat something good and, maybe, even go and see the game at the stadium”.

