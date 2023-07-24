Zaki’s speech in Bologna between thanks to the government and a request for the truth about Regeni

Sunday evening Zaki arrived with the rector Giovanni Molari and his professor Rita Monticelli who went to pick him up at the Milan Malpensa airport. Zaki very elegant in jacket and tie, saluted and gave the victory sign. The rector then immediately took the floor: “Finally after these difficult years you are here”. “I want to continue fighting for human rights”. So Patrick Zaki, during the press conference at the University of Bologna, after his release. “Finally I’m here: it’s a dream come true after so many years. It’s great to be here at the University. Thank you. Thank you”. These are the first words of Patrick Zaki in the rectorate in Bologna.

Zak “I belong to the city of Bologna – he finally said – for me education is a form of resistance”. Then: “I want to continue fighting for human rights”. Zaki then asked: “Justice for Giulio Regeni”. “I belong to the city of Bologna – he finally said – for me education is a form of resistance”.

“Mine was a success story but in Egypt there are still hundreds of people in prison, we are asking for their release. They deserve a presidential pardon like me”, says Zaki who says he will return to the city to live there. “I will stay here in Bologna for a few days, then I will return to Cairo and then back to Bologna” and concludes: “I will continue on my path as a defender of human rights”.

“I thank the Italian and Egyptian authorities, the NGOs, civil society and the heads of the Italian state up to the Prime Minister” added Zaki. “The Regeni issue is not archived, I continue to deal with it, as I did for Zaki” Giorgia Meloni said on the subject Regeni. “I believe that the result obtained with Zaki is the result of an Italian position, of respect for sovereign nations. It is the result of a diplomatic action based on mutual respect, on patience”, added Meloni.

