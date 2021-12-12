ROME. “We are really excited to be able to announce that Patrick Zaki tonight at Che tempo che fa” with these words Fabio Fazio announced today on Twitter the presence, among the guests of the episode, of the Egyptian student released on 8 December from Mansoura prison after 22 months spent in the cell.

Some initial difficulties with the connection, then when Patrick Zaki finally speaks live, the whole studio stands up to applaud. «It seems to me to be in a dream – he adds – when I was able to look at the road, leave the station, when the handcuffs were removed … I was very confused. When we got into the car I said to myself “what is going on? but did they really let me free? “. I thank all of Italy for being at home, “Patrick said immediately. “When they released me it was an incredible emotion, I didn’t understand what was happening to me. I still can not believe it. It is an incredible experience ».

The worst time? – the conductor asks him. “The worst time? When they checked my passport, it all started like this. ” The first thing done at home? “A hot shower. My body really wanted a hot shower. ‘

As for a possible return to Italy, Patrick says: «What I know for sure is that for now I have no travel ban. I want to be in Bologna, which is a dream if I could get there. I hope to do it. Now I’m really fine, it seems like a dream to me but I’m still trying to understand what happened to me ». And speaking of the time spent in detention, Fazio asks him how he dealt with him: “I believed in my innocence, I tried to turn it in my favor,” he said, adding that he was helped “by the love of everyone, of my family, of the ‘Italy, of all my Bolognese who have helped me ».

For Amnesty International «Zaki’s smile after 22 months of nightmare provoked a very strong emotion. His words confirmed that Bologna had a resistance effect on his mood. We are waiting for him soon even though we know that between his desire and his realization there is still a hearing in the trial, ”explained the spokesman of the Italian section Riccardo Noury. Also reporting that the fake Instagram profile of Patrick Zaki, which appeared a few hours after his release, has been removed. It was a potential risk for the student, given that his ordeal had begun, according to the first accusations, precisely for some posts from a social account that Zaki and his lawyers have always declared to be a fake.