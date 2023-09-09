Patrick Zaki got married in Cairo to Reny Iskander. The ceremony took place at the Coptic Cathedral of St. Mark in the Heliopolis neighborhood of the Egyptian capital. The Egyptian graduate of the University of Bologna, pardoned at the end of a three-year judicial case in Egypt, celebrated his wedding with his fiancée Reny according to the long Coptic-Orthodox rite characterized by liturgical songs.

In addition to the parents of the bride and groom (father George and mother Hala) and Patrick’s sister, Marise, present in the church were, among others, his main lawyer, Hoda Nasrallah, and several militants for the defense of human rights in Egypt, including Ahmed Douna, like Patrick pardoned this summer by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The bride wore a vaporous white dress with veil and Patrick wore a black suit with bow tie and white shirt. During the service Patrick then wore a heavy white tunic with golden borders and cross and Reny a matching cape.