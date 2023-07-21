Thanks to patrick Zaki, the case becomes political. Yellow on choosing to take a scheduled flight

Not even time to receive the grace by the Egyptian president Al Sisi than on the release of Patrick Zaki one broke out political storm. The university researcher, in fact, has decided not to take a state flight for his return to Italy but make use of one of line. And second Free we are behind this decision reasons of political expediency. For the newspaper directed by Sallusti, Zaki would like to avoid returning on a state flight, preferring a scheduled one, for get around the catwalk with members of the Meloni government. Even though I thanked them on Facebook. And “because of his political inclinations”. Zaki would have made the decision after a confrontation with his lawyers.

His lawyers have communicated the will of their client at the Italian embassy in Cairo. Who will now have to guarantee his own safety, given that despite the grace at home it cannot be said to be safe. Last night Forza Italia Senator Maurizio Gasparri controversially wondered whether Zaki “will find the time to thank the Italian government to which it owes this result”.

