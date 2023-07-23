Zaki, Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude, it was right to do it”

The meeting with the Rectorate in Bologna is scheduled for 20.30 on Sunday Patrick Zaki, the university researcher who has just returned from Cairo dfter the pardon obtained from the Egyptian government, After his arrival at Malpensa airport, Patrick Zaki will be accompanied to the University of Bologna by the Rector Giovanni Molari and Professor Rita Monticelli: the meeting has been set for 10.30 in the rectorate, in Room VIII Centenario, Via Zamboni, 33. However, no meeting with the press is scheduled upon arrival at Malpensa airport. Access to the University Rectorate will be allowed from 5 pm.

“I don’t expect gratitude, I don’t care, it was right to do it, we did it and we do it regardless of any other consideration”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, interviewed by Tg1, closes the controversy over Patrick Zaki’s no to the state flight to return to Italy after the Italian government obtained a pardon for him from the Egyptian president.

“I think the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki is another sign of the respect that Italy has at the moment and also of a different approach inaugurated with the countries of North Africa, a respectful approach even with the differences that exist between us”. “For us it was an important goal and I am very happy to have achieved it”, said Giorgia Meloni who told how the liberation was achieved “with patience and determination”.

