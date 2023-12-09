Russian Arsen Zakharyan made his first assist for Real Sociedad

Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan made his first impact at Real Sociedad. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

This happened in the Spanish Championship match against Villarreal. In the 41st minute of the match, Zakharyan made an assist to Martin Subimendi.

At the time of writing the news, the score in the match was 2:0.

Zakharyan moved to Real Sociedad on August 19. The contract with the 20-year-old midfielder is for five years, until the end of the 2028/2029 season. Before this, the athlete played for Dynamo Moscow for three years.