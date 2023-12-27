Spanish Real Sociedad midfielder Arsen Zakharyan came to Russia on vacation

Real Sociedad midfielder Arsen Zakharyan returned to Russia. About it Sport24 reported the press service of the Spanish club.

“The team is currently on vacation, and Arsen Zakharyan has left for Russia,” the team said. It is noted that the team will meet again on December 29 and undergo a medical examination. Earlier, Zakharyan suffered a leg injury and missed the match against Cadiz (0:0).

On December 9, Zakharyan scored his first goal at Real Sociedad. In the 41st minute of the meeting, the Russian made an assist for Martin Subimendi in the Spanish Championship match against Villarreal (3:0).

Zakharyan moved to Real Sociedad on August 19. The contract with the 20-year-old midfielder is for five years, until the end of the 2028/2029 season.