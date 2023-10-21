Arsen Zakharyan joined Real Sociedad for the first time

Russian national team midfielder Arsen Zakharyan made his first appearance in the starting lineup of Real Sociedad. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The midfielder will start from the first minutes in the home match of the tenth round of the Spanish Championship against Mallorca. The game will take place on Saturday, October 21, and will begin at 15:00 Moscow time.

Zakharyan played four matches for Real Sociedad in the Spanish Championship, in which he was not effective. The 20-year-old Russian came on as a substitute in all games.

Zakharyan moved to Real Sociedad on August 19. The contract with the midfielder is for five years, until the end of the 2028/2029 season. Before this, the athlete played for Dynamo Moscow for three years.