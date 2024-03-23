Zakharova considered the Ukrainian media information terrorists because of the reaction to the terrorist attack

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered Ukraine’s reaction to the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall terrible. She's talking about this wrote in your Telegram channel.

“These information terrorists gloated and spewed misanthropic slogans,” the diplomat said. At the same time, she noted that in Kyiv they decided to blame Russia and its leadership for the terrorist attack.

“This is why the White House gives money and weapons, nurturing Nazism, xenophobia and terrorism in Ukraine,” Zakharova concluded.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Several men in camouflage burst into the building and opened fire on people, after which several explosions were heard and a fire started. According to the latest data published by the Investigative Committee, 133 people became victims of the terrorist attack.