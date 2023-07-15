Zakharova: Ukraine’s attacks against Russian nuclear power plants could lead to a nuclear catastrophe in Europe

Attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) against Russian nuclear power plants could lead to a large-scale nuclear disaster in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Her comment was posted on website diplomatic missions.

The diplomat recalled that on July 14, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located. No critical facilities were damaged and no one was injured. At the same time, the nuclear power plant was the probable target of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which indicates the use of “methods of nuclear terrorism” by Kiev.

Zakharova stressed that this is not the first time Kyiv has threatened the safety of the Kursk nuclear power plant. So, in August 2022, Ukrainian saboteurs blew up power transmission line supports, which created risks for the safe operation of the station.

“We strongly condemn Ukraine’s malicious plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which could lead to a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in Europe,” the statement said.

Moscow calls on the international community, the IAEA and the UN to condemn Kyiv’s irresponsible behavior.