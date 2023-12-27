Zakharova: Japan's transfer of the Patriot air defense system to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have serious consequences

Japan's transfer of American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have serious consequences, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Her words are given on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“If Japanese missiles fall into the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, such actions will be considered as clearly hostile towards the Russian Federation and will entail the most serious consequences for Japan,” she warned.

According to Zakharova, Tokyo's approval of the transfer of weapons to Kyiv indicates that the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “once again confirmed its course towards the consistent dismantling of the pacifist provisions of the country's post-war Constitution.”

The diplomat also emphasized that this course “will have tangible negative consequences for global and regional security.”

Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the White House confirms Japan's decision to transfer missiles to the United States for the Patriot air defense system.