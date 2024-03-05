Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said that the United States betrays its allies without looking

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the White House statement about the desire of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to fight on his own. She's talking about this wrote in your Telegram channel.

“We must pay tribute, in the matter of supporting its allies, the United States is consistent to the point of pedantry – they betray without looking,” the diplomat appreciated the words of John Kirby that Zelensky wants to fight himself and never asked to send the American military to Ukraine. Zakharova also wondered why, in this case, Zelensky is asking to join NATO.

On February 28, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, assured that the United States was not sending either combat troops or instructors to Ukraine. “There are no nuances that I would try to convey. We do not send military personnel to Ukraine,” he ruled out sending specialists to Kyiv. According to him, US President Joe Biden has made this clear.