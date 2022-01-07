Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova “taught” a lesson to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after his statement about the presence of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan. She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

This is how Zakharova commented on Blinken’s words that when “Russia comes to your home,” it can be difficult to get her to leave.

“If Anthony Blinken is so fond of history lessons, then let him mean the following: when Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, not to be robbed or raped. Only this is not what the recent past teaches us, but all 300 years of American statehood. The Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who were not lucky enough to see these uninvited guests at their home will tell a lot about this, “the representative of the Russian department wrote.

In addition, Zakharova considered Blinken’s remark to be malicious and boorish.

On Friday, January 7, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the decision of the Kazakh authorities to seek help from the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to suppress unrest in the republic. “However, one of the lessons that recent history has taught us is that when Russia comes to your home, it is sometimes difficult to get it to leave,” Blinken said.