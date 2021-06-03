The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, during her speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021), discussed the idea of ​​fines for social networks for blocking politicians’ accounts. The discussion was broadcast on website Events.

During the discussion, the question was raised about the law passed in the state of Florida, which provides for fines for blocking politicians on social networks. Zakharova cited the example of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, whose Instagram account was blocked. Users affected by censorship can seek compensation, she said.

“25 thousand dollars for each day of blocking a profile or an individual message. If we are talking about a person who holds government positions – up to 250 thousand dollars. Ramzan Kadyrov can count, ”the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

In December 2017, Kadyrov’s Instagram and Facebook pages were blocked due to sanctions imposed on him by the US government. After 11 months, the account of the head of Chechnya was briefly unblocked. After that, he devoted his first publication to the pistol. Later, an Instagram spokesman called the temporary restoration of Kadyrov’s page a mistake, and his profile was blocked again.

In May 2020, Instagram blocked another account belonging to Kadyrov. At the moment, the new page of the head of Chechnya remains active kadyrov_95.eng…