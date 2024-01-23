The entire situation in Ukraine was prepared by the hands of the USA, Great Britain and the collective West. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia on January 24.

“Everything related to the situation around Ukraine is a completely man-made story of the “successes of Western hegemony.” <...> Everything that happened in Ukraine was done by the hands of the United States of America, Britain and that very collective Brussels – the European Union, NATO (together, separately, hybrid), which joined them. And now I’m talking not only about the situation with the militarization of Ukraine in recent years, but in general in principle,” she said.

According to her, Western countries began to prepare the situation in Ukraine in the last century, after World War II: while the Soviet Union was fighting gangs and collaborators who remained in that territory, “the West only threw them there.” And after the 1990s, this work only intensified.

“Power in 2013–2014 passed by force into the hands of pro-Western elements. And then the story began, as it were, of the culmination of liberal democracy, which fell into a bloody peak,” Zakharova emphasized.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Washington is not interested in dialogue on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, Russia is ready to listen to anyone who is sincerely interested in justice in Russian-Ukrainian relations, the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized. This approach implies an end to the US policy of using Kyiv as an instrument of war against Moscow, he explained.

At the same time, Assistant US Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said that Ukraine’s European allies continue to support it, despite the lack of US funds for military assistance to Kyiv.

On January 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a speech at the UN Security Council that the so-called peace formula of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and other similar initiatives are a path to nowhere. He added that the West's continued support for the Kyiv regime is a key factor preventing a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Earlier, on January 17, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova said that the United States was delaying the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine because of personal gain. In her opinion, they will try to leave the situation in a sluggish process so that there is time to “remove the Russian Federation as a competitor, building relations with Europe on energy resources and so on.”

In October of the same year, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder said that in 2022 it would have been possible to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict if not for geopolitical interests. As Schroeder noted, at the peace talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainians did not agree to peace because the United States did not allow them.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.