Pristina’s announcement of a Russian UN mission employee persona non grata in the unrecognized republic of Kosovo exacerbates interethnic relations. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova spoke about the situation. TASS…

“We consider the next trick of Pristina (…) as discrediting the World Organization and, not least of all, the constructive role of Russia in the Balkans. It is obvious that the Kosovar authorities are striving to get rid of those who can objectively record the destructive policy of Pristina, ”said a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On December 31, 2021, a Russian employee of the UN mission was declared persona non grata in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Donika Gervala. The minister did not specify the name of the Russian. She added that Kosovo will deepen cooperation with the US, EU and NATO to “prevent any destabilizing efforts by the Russian Federation in our region.”