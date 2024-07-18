Zakharova: The West is alarmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering failure after failure and are heading for defeat

The West is alarmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering failure after failure and are heading towards inevitable defeat. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova during a briefing on current foreign policy issues, which is available on YouTube.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering failure after failure on the way to inevitable defeat,” she noted.

According to a representative of the Foreign Ministry, this leads to alarm on the part of Western countries, which “are trying with all their might to prevent Russia’s victory.”