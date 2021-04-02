Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on reports of new Ukrainian sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo, said that she was proud of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She wrote about this in her Facebook-account.

Zakharova wondered what kind of smuggling the federal agency in Ukraine could handle. “Why, they read the poems of Taras Shevchenko in a contraband manner. I feel a sense of pride in Zelensky – there are no more problems in the country, he is not a sucker, citizens are not rabbits, ”the ministry representative summed up.

Earlier it became known that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine introduced sanctions against 11 Russian companies. According to the source, Rossotrudnichestvo was among them. It is noted that 68 companies associated with persons on the sanctions list of smugglers also fell under the restrictive measures. Later, the information about the introduction of restrictions was confirmed by the secretary of the organization, but he did not say which companies were included in the list.

On April 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the imposition of sanctions against individuals who, according to him, can be called the country’s top 10 smugglers. According to the President, “Black Friday” has come for some individuals and legal entities.