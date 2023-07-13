Zakharova: Russia will give a comparable response in the case of the use of cluster munitions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia will react if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) use cluster munitions. This was told by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, her words leads magazine “International Life”.

She stressed that Russia is aware of the danger of cluster munitions for civilians, and therefore did not use them during a special military operation (SVO). “However, in the case of the use of such weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it will be forced to give a comparable answer,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also noted that many countries, including Western ones, have already declared the unacceptability of their use in Ukraine. In addition, the representative of the foreign policy department recalled, the decision of the White House caused condemnation in the United States.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the use of cluster munitions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine would force Russia to take countermeasures. He also clarified that the decision on the choice of countermeasures belongs to the prerogative of the Ministry of Defense.