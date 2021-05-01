Western countries are implementing a pre-planned information and political campaign, the goal of which is a policy of containing Russia. On Saturday, May 1, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova told about this in interview agency Sputnik.

“Every year there is a growing tendency to make all problems – both real and fictitious – deliberately public. Any of our attempts to translate this into a constructive dialogue were blocked by the EU, ”Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia for a long time has offered its partners from the European Union to resolve emerging issues by existing diplomatic methods, through negotiations and consultations.

“The actions of the Russian Federation to impose sanctions against eight EU officials are exclusively” retaliatory measures to those absolutely unfriendly and sometimes hostile actions that we see from the collective West, “concluded Zakharova.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, April 30, announced that eight citizens of the European Union countries and representatives of official structures of the EU were barred from entering the territory of the Russian Federation as a response to Western sanctions. In particular, the list includes President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Chairman of the Latvian National Council for Electronic Media Ivars Abolins and a member of the French delegation to PACE Jacques Mayor.

On March 22, the European Union imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and four organizations from different countries, including Russia, for “violations of human rights and their abuse.” Two citizens of the Russian Federation were on the sanctions list. They are banned from entering the countries of the community, and their bank accounts will be frozen there if discovered.

Zakharova warned at that moment that Moscow would respond to the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country is ready to restore interaction with the European Union, if a reciprocal interest is shown in this.