Zakharova: Ukraine has been tasked with undermining energy cooperation between Russia and the West

Ukraine’s actions to destroy Russia’s energy cooperation with European countries are being carried out on the orders of Washington and London, and the “final stage of baseness” on the part of the West was the undermining of the Nord Streams, told The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told Izvestia.

According to her, the Kyiv regime “was paid well for turning Russia’s stable energy interaction with Western European countries into an endless zone of turbulence, an endless exposed nerve,” although there was no problem to begin with.

The explosions on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022. They occurred in the territorial waters of Sweden and Denmark. They resulted in large gas leaks. After that, the gas pipeline completely stopped working.

Zakharova recalled that one of its threads can still function, but this valve is not turned on from the German side. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted earlier, it would take only one week to start deliveries.

In mid-July, Hungary and Slovakia stopped receiving oil from Russia amid Kiev’s tightening sanctions against Lukoil. Slovakia called Ukraine’s actions a “brutal attack on the population” of the European country.