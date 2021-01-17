The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, on the air of the Russia 1 channel, said that Trump’s supporters often began to write to her on social networks.

According to her, they are interested in the conditions for obtaining Russian citizenship. The diplomat noted that these citizens are afraid of possible persecution due to their political views.

Earlier on January 17, Zakharova said that Russia is open to dialogue with the United States under the new president, Joseph Biden.

She also noted that Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty is not a demonstration for the new government. The diplomat explained that such a decision was a response to the actions of the administration of President Donald Trump.