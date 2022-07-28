Maria Zakharova called the image of Zelensky “rotten” and predicted the popularity of his wife

Residents of Western countries are no longer attracted by the image of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, he is completely “rotten”, and therefore the media began to promote his wife Elena. This was told by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-channel.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian leader and his wife starred for the American version of Vogue magazine. The politician’s office and the destroyed Antonov airport in Gostomel were chosen as a background.

Zakharova predicted that the Western media would soon begin to exploit the image of Elena Zelenskaya even more. She recalled that the head of state had already begun to give interviews to the press “against her background.” The reason for what is happening, the diplomat called the European audience “fed” with the image of the politician.

“The image cannot be changed: the paramilitary image cannot be changed to any other without an impossible victory. They also failed to come up with a new format of communication. (…) Now in the political menu the dish is called “Zelensky under Elena”. Vladimir Lenin created Ukraine, Vladimir Lenin destroyed it,” wrote a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.