Zakharova: renaming the streets of Russian writers in Riga will harm local residents

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova appreciated the decision of Riga city deputies to rename streets named after Russian writers and scientists. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

“Riga is erasing itself from the world cultural space,” she said. In addition, such a decision will only harm local residents, but not the writers themselves, a department representative said.

Earlier it became known that Riga deputies proposed to rename the Pushkin Lyceum due to its association with the Russian Empire and give it the name Sarkandaugava Lyceum. They explained that keeping the current name “sends the wrong signal” to Latvians and the rest of the world.

In December 2022, in Riga the street on which the Russian Embassy is located was renamed Independence Street of Ukraine.