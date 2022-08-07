Maria Zakharova said that Russia is in contact with Cuba on a fire at an oil storage

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the contacts between Russia and Cuba on the fire at the oil storage facility in the province of Matanzas. Comment posted on website departments.

As Zakharova noted, in connection with the incident, Cuba requested international assistance. Therefore, in order to coordinate possible joint actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry and relevant services are in contact with the Cuban side. “In these difficult days for Cuba, we express the most sincere words of support to Cuban friends, deep condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims,” she added.

The fire on the territory of the oil storage started due to a lightning strike that hit the dome of the tank containing about 25,000 cubic meters of oil. According to RIA Novosti, more than 120 people were injured, 17 were missing. On August 6, the Cuban authorities requested international assistance in extinguishing a fire at an oil storage facility.