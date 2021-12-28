The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova spoke about a targeted political campaign to restrict the work of the Telegram messenger in Germany. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

Zakharova recalled that in 2018, when a Russian court imposed restrictions on access to the messenger, many German media did not disregard this “next attack on freedom of speech in Russia.” So, she said that the Stern edition called this decision “the Kremlin’s attack on chats” and “Stone Age actions”, the German Handelsblatt ridiculed the length of the court hearing on the imposition of restrictions, and Deutsche Welle published material on how to bypass the blocking.

“It seems that everything is logical: we are bad, they are good. Three years have passed. It was getting dark, “the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. She stressed that it is in Germany that the campaign to limit Telegram is now gaining momentum. “I love it,” the Russian diplomat added.

In addition, Zakharova said that many German high-ranking officials have already spoken in favor of partial blocking of the messenger. She also said that they are trying to exert financial pressure on Telegram with the help of fines and through the European Union (EU).

Earlier it became known that an investigation was initiated in Germany against the Russia Today TV channel network. Berlin suspects the Russian television network of violating broadcasting rules in Germany due to the alleged lack of the necessary license for the network. As a result of RT’s investigation, a fine of up to half a million euros may be imposed or a broadcasting ban imposed.