Zakharova said that the president of Lithuania had no brains because of his words about “red lines”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the call of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda to violate the “red lines”. In her opinion, if he has “red lines” in his head, then there are “no brains”. Zakharova stated this at a briefing, reports RIA News.