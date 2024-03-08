Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova: it is important to be able to experience the “four” in life

In life, it is important to be able to survive the “B”, even if it is very offensive. About studying at school in conversation with TASS said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“I studied well, graduated from school with a silver medal. For the Russian language in the essay exam I was given a “four” for literacy and a “five” for content. I haven’t seen my work until now, I don’t know what mistakes there were, although it was checked, but that was fate,” the diplomat’s words are quoted in the publication.

She noted that she never got a chance to learn about her mistakes due to studying at the embassy school. At the same time, the grade did not change Zakharova’s attitude towards studying, because for her there were no unloved subjects.

In March 2021, the diplomat spoke about her family. According to her, the main person in her home is her husband.