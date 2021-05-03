The Russian government is preparing for a possible disconnection of Russia from the international payment system SWIFT. This was told by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in an interview with RT TV channel.

Zakharova noted that the Russian authorities so far assess the likelihood of disconnecting from the payment system only as hypothetical, but are already working to reduce risks and possible damage.

So, as an alternative to SWIFT, the Bank of Russia Financial Messaging System is being considered. According to Zakharova, Moscow is studying options for its interface with foreign systems, for example, European SEPA, Iranian SEPAM, Chinese CUP and CIPS.

MEPs adopted a resolution regulating measures against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine on April 29. According to the document, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the European Union undertakes to stop the import of oil and gas from the Russian Federation, disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, freeze the European assets of representatives of the Russian authorities and oligarchs and prohibit them from entering the territory of the EU countries. Also, Russian officials involved in war crimes in Ukraine will have to appear before an international court.