Zakharova: Latvia’s hostile actions will not affect the results of the special operation

Latvia’s hostile actions can only prolong the agony of the Kyiv regime and will not affect the results of the special operation in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, informs RIA Novosti.

In July, Riga announced the delivery of 500 drones to Ukraine. Later, the head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense, Andris Spruds, confirmed that the Latvian side had already prepared another 500 drones for delivery to Ukraine. The minister also expressed confidence that these Latvian-made drones “will support the Ukrainians in carrying out various combat missions.”

“Unfortunately, in the modern realities of Latvia it cannot be otherwise; the local political establishment consists almost entirely of ideological heirs of the Waffen SS, who hate Russia at a genetic level,” Zakharova complained.

According to her, “Riga’s hostile actions can only prolong the agony of the Kyiv regime and will not affect the results of the SVO.”

Zakharova also accused Latvia of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. According to her, the Latvian authorities continue to add fuel to the fire by helping the Kyiv regime carry out attacks on Russia.

Earlier, the Pietiek publication reported that officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are dissatisfied with the drones supplied by Latvia.