Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova urged to ignore Kyiv’s demands to exclude the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Kyiv’s calls to expel Russia from the United Nations (UN). In her opinion, it is not necessary to respond to them. She made this statement on the radio. Sputnik.

Answering the host’s question about how Russia should react to such statements from Kyiv, the representative of the Foreign Ministry said that nothing needs to be done. “This is the case when the dog barks, the caravan moves on. Do nothing,” she says.

Zakharova recalled that Ukraine experienced various figures in its history who “completely ruined the country” and pushed it to the brink of disaster. She stressed that in such appeals there is “no historical essence or logic, and even no understanding of what this can lead to even in fantasies.”

On December 26, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called for Russia’s exclusion from the UN. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the country’s intention to raise the issue of Russia’s expulsion from the UN Security Council. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a peace summit at the UN by the end of February.