Zakharova admitted that at school she received comments on her behavior in her diary

Russian Foreign Ministry official Maria Zakharova admitted that her behavior at school was not always good, noting that she received comments in her diary, reports TASS.

“No, I didn’t always get straight A’s in behavior. I remember that there were comments in the diary. It definitely happened. To pay attention to this, to pay attention to this, was such a thing,” she said.

The diplomat added that teachers sometimes called her parents and discussed their daughter’s behavior with them for a long time. According to her, she knew what they were talking about, which sent a chill down her spine.

