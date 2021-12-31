Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA News, in what she meets the New Year.

She noted that “our western partners are very fond of Russian import substitution,” so she celebrates the New Year in an outfit made by the hands of Vologda craftswomen. In her Telegram channel, she posted a photo in which she poses in a blue dress with an embroidered white collar.

Earlier, Zakharova showed how her family is preparing for the New Year. She posted a photo of the preparation of a festive duck dish, captioning it: “Cooking with [собакой] Simoy New Year’s duck. ” In addition, a video appeared in which a Foreign Ministry spokesman shows his family members preparing meals in the kitchen.