The Estonian authorities are trying to legalize their actions to eliminate Soviet monuments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on May 27.

She drew attention to the decision of the Estonian authorities to alienate a piece of land in the city of Narva, where the T-34 tank monument was located, in order to convert this territory into a border post.

“Tallinn is actually trying to legalize its blasphemous actions to eliminate the Soviet memorial heritage, as well as once again confirm the malicious attitude towards Russia,” Zakharova is quoted as saying. website Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova stressed that such steps by the Estonian authorities openly violate the rights of the local population and foment ethnic conflict.

“This is another attempt by the authorities to rewrite history, to forget about the sacred memory of Soviet soldiers who died for the liberation of Estonia,” the diplomat added.

In early January, a monument to those who died in the Great Patriotic War was dismantled in the Estonian city of Kohtla-Jarve. The city government was informed about the demolition plans half an hour before the start of work, the basis for this was the decision of an expert group at the State Chancellery.