The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in an interview with the Spanish agency Efe, said that she did not know who to believe in the Spanish government, in which views on democracy in the country were divided.

As the representative of the foreign ministry recalled, the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry Arancha Gonzalez Laia said that Spain is a full-fledged democracy. However, Deputy Prime Minister of the country Pablo Iglesias said that there is no completely normal political situation in the country.

Iglesias spoke in a similar vein due to the fact that the leader of one ruling party in Catalonia is in prison (we are talking about Oriale Junqueras), and the second, Carlos Puigdemont, is in Brussels.

As a result, Zakharova noted that she did not know whom to believe: Foreign Minister Gonzalez or Deputy Prime Minister Iglesias. Also, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia has repeatedly stated that the Catalan question is an internal affair of Spain, the portal writes. swissinfo.ch…

On October 1, 2017, a referendum was held on the separation of Catalonia from Spain, in which 3 million people participated. 90% of the participants were in favor of the independence of the region. After that, the parliament of the autonomy adopted a corresponding resolution. In turn, the Spanish authorities refused to recognize it and dissolved the local government. Some of the Catalan separatists left the country, the rest were arrested.